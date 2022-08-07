Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NITI Aayog Meet: Mamata Suggests Centre Should Not Force Policies On States

Attending the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested that the Centre should not force policies on states.

undefined
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 9:12 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday emphasized that the Centre should look into the demands of the state governments "more seriously" and no policies should be forced on them.

Addressing a meeting of the Governing Council of the Niti Aayog in New Delhi, Banerjee stressed that there should be a "greater cooperation" between the Centre and the states, according to official sources. The Trinamool Congress supremo also said that state governments should not be pressurised to implement the National Education Policy (NEP).

The West Bengal government was not keen on implementing the NEP. It constituted a 10-member committee of experts in April to examine NEP and assess the need for a state-level policy on education. There should be greater cooperation between the Central government and the state governments, she said during her around 15-minute speech at the meeting.

Related stories

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Seeks Extension Of GST Compensation For 5 Years At NITI Aayog Meet

Mamata Leaves For Delhi To Attend Niti Aayog Programme, Meeting With Prime Minister Likely

Odisha CM, Presents 4-Point Charter Of Demands Before NITI Aayog Team

This is the first physical meeting of the Governing Council since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the 2021 meeting held via video conferencing. The meeting was attended by 23 chief ministers, three lieutenant governors, two Administrators, and Union ministers.

The Governing Council discussed four key agenda items - crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds, and other agri-commodities; implementation of National Education Policy in school education; implementation of NEP in higher education; and urban governance. 

Tags

National Mamata Banerjee NITI Aayog National Education Policy (NEP) Covid 19 Pandemic Governing Council
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: India Men's Hockey In Semis

CWG 2022: India Men's Hockey In Semis

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics