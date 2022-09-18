Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Niti Aayog-Like Body To Be Set Up In Maharashtra: Fadnavis

The topics discussed during the meeting between the chief minister and the NITI Aayog officials ranged from monetisation of assets, blockchain in agriculture, transportation taking to alternative fuel or EV policy, non-conventional energy, drone in healthcare and agriculture, among others, he said. 

Niti Aayog-Like Body To Be Set Up In Maharashtra: Fadnavis
Niti Aayog-Like Body To Be Set Up In Maharashtra: Fadnavis PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 6:43 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that an institution on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up in the state for comprehensive data analysis and to make studied decisions on various sectors.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "A delegation led by Chief Minster Eknath Shinde met the chief executive officer and other officials of the Niti Aayog today. It was proposed that an institute of transformation on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up to make studied decisions on various sectors. CM Shinde has given an in-principle nod to this suggestion."

The topics discussed during the meeting between the chief minister and the NITI Aayog officials ranged from monetisation of assets, blockchain in agriculture, transportation taking to alternative fuel or EV policy, non-conventional energy, drone in healthcare and agriculture, among others, he said. 

The NITI Aayog has also carried an extensive study on similar issues and developed a tool, where inter-related data from various departments is collectively analysed for a better decision-making process, Fadnavis added. 

"For instance, one department has details of an outbreak of disease, while another one possesses information about the location of contaminated water. If these two departments share their data, decision making would be more effective," the deputy chief minister said.

"The trillion dollar economy proposal was also discussed with the Niti Aayog and we are trying to achieve it with its help," he said. 

The NITI Aayog serves as the apex public policy think tank of the central government, and the nodal agency tasked with catalysing economic development, and fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of state governments in the economic policy-making process. It was set up in January 2015 by the Narendra Modi government to replace the Planning Commission.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Green Mobility To Play Key Role In India's Decarbonisation: NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer

NITI Aayog Meet: Rajasthan CM Seeks Increase In Financial Aid, National Project Status To ERCP

NITI Aayog’s Reaction To KCR’s Queries Political In Nature: Telangana Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Tags

National NITI Aayog Maharashtra CM Politics Maharashtra Government Devendra Fadnavis Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded