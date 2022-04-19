Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NEWSFLASH: PM Modi And WHO Director-General Lay Foundation Stone For Global Centre For Traditional Medicines In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lay foundation stone for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines (GCTM) at Jamnagar in Gujarat. 

NEWSFLASH: PM Modi And WHO Director-General Lay Foundation Stone For Global Centre For Traditional Medicines In Gujarat
Newsflash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 5:40 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lay foundation stone for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines (GCTM) at Jamnagar in Gujarat. 

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

Tags

National PM Modi Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus WHO Director-General World Health Organization Global Centre For Traditional Medicines Gujarat Jamnagar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos

No New Permit, Sound From Mikes Should Be Limited To Premises: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

No New Permit, Sound From Mikes Should Be Limited To Premises: UP CM Yogi Adityanath