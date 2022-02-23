Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
NEWSFLASH: Mumbai Court Sends Nawab Malik To ED Custody Till March 3

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested in money laundering case, sent to ED custody till March 3 by Mumbai court. 

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik PTI

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 9:20 pm

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

