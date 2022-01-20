Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bengal CM Writes To PM Modi Again On Amendment To IAS Rules

In her letter, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stated that the proposed amendments of the IAS (Cadre) Rules will 'destroy' the federal fabric and basic structure of the Constitution.

Bengal CM Writes To PM Modi Again On Amendment To IAS Rules
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - PTI

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 4:30 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again on the proposed amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, insisting that it would create a “fear psychosis“ among officers and impact their performance.

In a letter to Modi on the issue for the second time in eight days, Banerjee said the amendment will “destroy” the federal fabric and basic structure of the Constitution.

The Union government has proposed an amendment to the rules, which would enable it to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments.

Banerjee had written to Modi on January 13, urging him not to go ahead with the proposal.

Tags

National Mamata Banerjee PM Modi IAS Rules Amendment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Car Hits People In Bengal Hospital; Woman Killed, 3 Injured

Car Hits People In Bengal Hospital; Woman Killed, 3 Injured

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused

Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Filed Nomination From Khatoli

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony