Network Outage Hits J&K After Heavy Rains Damage Optical Fibres

Heavy rains led to multiple optical fibre cuts in J&K.
Calls, mobile internet, BSNL landline and fibre services down.
Technical teams deployed; operators promise speedy restoration.
Network outages were reported across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after heavy rainfall damaged optical fibres at multiple locations, officials confirmed.
Accoridng to PTI, the disruption affected all service providers, with calls failing and mobile internet services coming to a halt. Landline and fibre services of state-owned BSNL were also impacted, leaving users across the region disconnected.
“Multiple fibre cuts at various places, including Jammu, Srinagar and Shimla, have caused the breakdown. Technical teams have been dispatched to identify and rectify the faults,” officials said.
Telecom operators acknowledged the large-scale disruption and assured that restoration work was underway. “We will try to restore the network and services as fast as possible,” one operator said.
