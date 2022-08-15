Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nepotism And Corruption Two Big Challenges Before Country, Have To Fight Them Together: PM Modi

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi described nepotism as an "evil" and said the country needs to come together against it. Modi in his speech emphasised on the fight against corruption and nepotism or dynasty, the two big challenges before the country.

Independence Day: PM Modi at Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two big challenges before the country are nepotism and dynasty, and corruption Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 9:35 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the two big challenges before the country are nepotism and dynasty, and corruption, asserting that "we have to fight" against these together.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, Modi described nepotism as an "evil" and said the country needs to come together against it. "We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work for the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of New India," he said.

"When I talk about nepotism and dynasty, people think I am talking about politics only. No, unfortunately this evil of politics has nurtured nepotism in every institution," Modi said. He further said that to cleanse every institute of India, opportunities should be given to people who deserve it.

Related stories

PM Modi Calls For Making India A Technological Hub Of Worldou

PM Narendra Modi Lauds People For Coming Together To Fight Covid-19

Time To Step Towards A New Direction With A New Resolve, Says PM Modi In 76th Independence Day Address

"We need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption," he added. Modi further said the nation shows "anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted". "Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalising the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at an optimum pace," he said.

Modi in his speech emphasised on the fight against corruption and nepotism or dynasty, the two big challenges before the country. "We have to fight against corruption with all our strength. In the last eight years, we detected black money using Aadhaar, DBT and mobile."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Nepotism Corruption Two Big Challenges Before Country Fight Together PM Modi Dynasty Red Fort Independence Day
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: My Son Wanted To Quench Thirst But He Lost His Life, Says Boy's Father

Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: My Son Wanted To Quench Thirst But He Lost His Life, Says Boy's Father

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta