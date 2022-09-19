NEP Rooted In 'Indianness', Will Promote Learning Mother Tongue: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday praised the new National Education Policy 2020 announced by the Centre and said that it lays great emphasis on Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems.

The policy is "rooted in Indianness and emphasises on learning in the mother tongue", Pradhan said at the 36th convocation of SASTRA Deemed University here.

"NEP 2020 lays great emphasis on Indian languages and Indian Knowledge Systems. An icon like, Saint Thiruvalluvar is no less than any other literary figure, scholar or philosopher. It is our duty to take Thiruvalluvar's philosophy and Indian Knowledge Systems to the globe," he tweeted.

Pradhan further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensures to keep focus on Indian languages including Tamil are national languages and further appealed to the university to become a 'torchbearer' of the rollout of NEP.

"The policy with its futuristic outlook and rootedness in Indian ethos and with its emphasis on Indian languages is a philosophical document to create global citizens," he said.

Paying rich tributes to Tamil Nadu's art and culture, the minister said the state has been a society that has created wonders in the field of art, architecture, music, learning and other fields since ancient times.

"Tamil Nadu, just like Odisha, is an epitome of architectural excellence and grandeur. Prime Minister Modi has a lot of respect and affinity towards Tamil culture and people," he said.

To promote the rich Tamil culture, Modi also established a chair in the honour of Tamil poet Subrahmanya Bharati at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, he said.

"This is a step towards furthering Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat", Pradhan said.

He noted that critical thinking and analytical skills can be effectively developed through mother tongue.

"Due to a long period of colonisation, we have neglected Indian languages and rich linguistic traditions. We have to decolonise our minds, get rid of our servile attitude and create our own path to achieve greater heights" he said.

Pradahan's comments come over a month after PM Modi said in August that PM Modi focusses on 'how to think', while the education system till now in the country emphasised on 'what to think'.

Referring to the policy as foundation of "new India," the prime minister asked all stakeholders to focus on implementation of reforms laid down in the new policy.

(With inputs from PTI)