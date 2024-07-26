National

NEET-UG Revised Results 2024: NTA To Release Scorecards Soon | How to Check?

The revised scorecard will be issued along with the final results and will include details such as all-India ranks and marks for each candidate.

NEET UG Revised Results 2024
National Testing Agency website
info_icon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the final revised results and scorecards for the NEET UG. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check their results and scorecards on the official NTA website once they are available.

The revised scorecard will be issued along with the final results and will include details such as all-India ranks and marks for each candidate. This updated result will affect the overall rank list, including changes for the 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for a specific question.

The NEET UG 2024 controversy | - PTI
No NEET-UG 2024 Retest: NTA, Centre, CBI Probe & SC Hearing | Recap Of Row

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

NEET UG Revised Results 2024: Where To Check?

The candidates who have appeared for the NEET-UG exams will be able to check their scorecard on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

The alternative website to check the results - neet.ntaonline.in.

How to check NEET UG scorecards?

Open the official website of NTA with NEET specific announcements

The NEET-UG Revised Results link will be appearing on the homepage

Enter the personal details including application number and date of birth

Submit the details

The revised scorecard of the candidate will appear on screen

Download and take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | - File Image
NEET UG Row: Pradhan Says SC Verdict Defeat Of Congress' 'Petty Politics'

BY Outlook Web Desk

After the final revised NEET UG results is available, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will kick off their online counselling for undergraduate medical admissions.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 23 stated that these updated results are expected to be released within the next two days.

This marks the fourth time the results will be published. The initial results were announced on June 4, followed by a second release on June 30 and a third on July 20, 2024.

NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Released - | Screengrab From Official Website
NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav On 'Special' Relationship With Gautam Gambhir
  2. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  5. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
Football News
  1. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  2. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  4. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
  5. USA 3-0 Zambia: Emma Hayes' United States Off To Flying Start At Paris Olympics
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  2. NEET-UG Revised Results 2024: NTA To Release Scorecards Soon | How to Check?
  3. Mumbai Spa Murder: Cops Make Arrest Based On Names Of 'Enemies' Tattooed On Victim's Body
  4. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
  5. Kerala: MEA Criticises State Govt For Appointing Secretary For 'External Cooperation'
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  3. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  4. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  5. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  2. Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, One Of World's Biggest Drug Lords, Arrested; El Chapo's Son Also Held
  3. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  4. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
  5. 'Disgusting': White House Describes Sexist, Racist Attacks On Kamala Harris '
Latest Stories
  1. Kargil War 1999: A Timeline Of Events Leading To Victory
  2. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  3. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  4. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  5. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
  6. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  7. Mumbai Spa Murder: Cops Make Arrest Based On Names Of 'Enemies' Tattooed On Victim's Body
  8. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya