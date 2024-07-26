NEET-UG Revised Results 2024: NTA To Release Scorecards Soon | How to Check?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the final revised results and scorecards for the NEET UG. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check their results and scorecards on the official NTA website once they are available.
The revised scorecard will be issued along with the final results and will include details such as all-India ranks and marks for each candidate. This updated result will affect the overall rank list, including changes for the 44 NEET UG 2024 toppers who were awarded grace marks for a specific question.
NEET UG Revised Results 2024: Where To Check?
The candidates who have appeared for the NEET-UG exams will be able to check their scorecard on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
The alternative website to check the results - neet.ntaonline.in.
How to check NEET UG scorecards?
Open the official website of NTA with NEET specific announcements
The NEET-UG Revised Results link will be appearing on the homepage
Enter the personal details including application number and date of birth
Submit the details
The revised scorecard of the candidate will appear on screen
Download and take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
After the final revised NEET UG results is available, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies will kick off their online counselling for undergraduate medical admissions.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 23 stated that these updated results are expected to be released within the next two days.
This marks the fourth time the results will be published. The initial results were announced on June 4, followed by a second release on June 30 and a third on July 20, 2024.