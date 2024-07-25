NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Released On exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result

National Testing Agency has released the revised scorecards for the NEET UG 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared for the NEET 2024 Exam on May 5 can now download their revised scorecards for the same on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in
The NEET Revised scorecards come after the Supreme Court dismissed all pleas regarding irregularities in the exam and refused to conduct a re-test for medical aspirants.
In the hearing, which ended on July 23, NTA stated that it will release the scorecards in the next two days. Over 23 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG 2024 Exam in May and the revised scorecards are now available for these candidates.
NEET UG Revised Result - How To Download NEET Scorecard
Visit the official website - exams.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link for NEET 2024
A new page will open, click on the link for "Revised Scorecard"
Enter your application number, date of birth and other details asked for
Your NEET UG Result will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout for future references.
With the NEET Revised scorecards out, students are now waiting for the start of the counselling round. The NEET UG Counselling 2204 will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. As per reports, the counselling process is expected to start as early as this week.
It is to be noted that MCC only conducted the counselling process for the All India Quota seats. The counselling for the state quotas are conducted by the respective state authority.