NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Case On July 18

The Supreme Court is set to hear the NTA NEET UG-2024 row on July 18. Earlier, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had postponed the hearing to a new date.
The primary question before the Apex Court will be whether or not to order a re-test for the examination. The SC has already signaled that its preference would be to examine whether the wrongdoers among the exam-takers could be segregated, from the innocent students.
The Apex Court has also made it clear that it did not want to pass any orders which would upset the future of 23 lakh students in the country who took the examination on May 5.
On Monday, the Apex Court had issued notices to private parties on a batch of pleas filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking the transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the top court to avoid multiplicity of litigations.
On June 14, SC had issued notices to the parties on similar pleas by the NTA.
Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on July 16 issued a notice inviting medical colleges to enter their seats at the official portal – mcc.nic.in. The committee will be accepting the seat details from July 20 from the participating institutions for UG counselling 2024 on the MCC portal.
The notice also mentions that the user ID and passport for accessing the portal by the institution are the same as the previous years. They are further provided with the facility of ‘forgot password’, in case they have forgotten their password or wish to generate a new password.