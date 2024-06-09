National

NEET Exam Row: Youth Congress, NSUI Workers Stage Protest In Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier today speaking on the matter assured the youth that have expressed faith in the INDIA bloc that their voices will not be suppressed.

Youth Congress protest in Delhi against NEET exam row. Photo: Shahbaz Khan/PTI
Youth congress Workers and National Students' Union of India members have stages protests in Delhi over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exam results.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

Doctors' association on NEET examination row.(Representational image) | - PTI
UDFA Questions NTA’s Policy Of Grace Marks To NEET Aspirants | All About The Raging Row

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say On NEET Row?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday over the NEET-UG medical entrance row, saying the alleged "irregularities" in the examination have devastated more than 24 lakh students even before he takes oath for a new term in office.

Gandhi assured students in the country that he will become their voice in Parliament and strongly raise the issues related to their future.

Amid allegations of inflation of marks in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday that the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the irregularities in the NEET exam has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families."

Six students from a single exam centre topped the exam with maximum marks, while many got such marks which are technically not possible, but the government is continuously denying the possibility of paper leak, the former Congress chief said.

AAP demands SC-monitored SIT probe into the irregularities in NEET-UG - null
AAP Demands SC-Monitored SIT Probe Into NEET 'Irregularities'

Why Are Youths Protesting Against NTA?

The NTA has denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

The issue has taken a political turn with several parties raising concerns about the authenticity of the national exam for medical courses.

The Congress on Friday demanded a high-level investigation under the Supreme Court's supervision into "irregularities" in NEET for medical courses and accused the BJP of cheating youngsters and playing with their futures.

