NEET-2024 Row: Maharashtra Police Detains 2 Teachers For Alleged Irregularities

Maharashtra Police has detained two teachers in connection with the alleged irregularities in the NEET-PG medical entrance exam. Reports said the state police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained the duo on late Saturday night from the Latur district.
The two detained teachers have been identified as Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan. Both are said to be teaching at a government-run school in Latur, reported India Today.
Earlier, the Centre removed National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh, while handing over the probe into alleged discrepancies in medical entrance exam NEET-UG to the CBI.
Besides, Union Education Ministry also set up a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the NTA’s functioning and recommend exam reforms.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “We stand for transparent, tamper-free and zero error examination. A panel has been formed on exam reforms, strict action has been taken against officials and the case has been handed over to CBI."
"Students' interest will be safeguarded at any cost,” he added.
The NEET-UG exam has seen students protest over allegations of a question paper leak and grace marks awarded to over 1,500 students. The grace marks were later scrapped and the affected students were offered a re-test.