Need To Focus On Education, Health Of Migrant Worker's Children: NHRC Chief

NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said that there is a need to focus on the education, healthcare, and social security of women and children in the migrant workers' community.

He was chairing an open house session organized by the National Human Rights Commission to discuss the outcome of the two research projects commissioned by it on migrant workers in 2019-20. Migrant workers are forced to leave their abode in search of better opportunities. There is a need to focus on the education, health, and social security of the women and children of the migrant workers, the NHRC chief was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the NHRC.

He said that attention should be paid to minimum wages of migrant workers, occupational safety and the requirements of food, potable water, health, safe accommodation, and effective implementation of the Public Distribution System under the One Nation and One Ration Card Scheme. He also said that "the State machinery also needs to be geared up to meet any challenges as were faced by the migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns."

Justice Mishra said that migrant workers contribute immensely to the economy of the country. The steps taken to reach out to them through various digital modes and portals are appreciable. However, the digital divide should be taken care of.

He also asked the participants to send their suggestions to the Commission in writing so that all the inputs are considered by it to finalize recommendations, which may be sent to the government authorities for implementation.