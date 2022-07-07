Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu To Visit Jaipur On July 12

Draupadi Murmu, presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will visit Jaipur on July 12 and will meet BJP MPs and MLAs, the saffron party said.

undefined
Draupadi Murmu: NDAs candidate for President PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 7:47 pm

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will visit Jaipur on July 12 and will meet BJP MPs and MLAs, the saffron party said on Thursday.


 Leader of the Opposition Gulabchand Kataria has asked the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Rajasthan and MLAs to reach the hotel, where Murmu will meet them, at 3 pm on Tuesday.


 Kataria, in a statement, said the NDA presidential nominee will reach Jaipur on July 12 and will personally meet BJP MPs and MLAs.


 The BJP has 71 MLAs in the 200-seat Rajasthan assembly, while the party has 24 Lok Sabha MPs and four Rajya Sabha members from the state.

Tags

National Lok Sabha MPs Rajya Sabha Presidential Candidate National Democratic Alliance (NDA) NDA Presidential Nominee Draupadi Murmu Leader Of The Opposition Gulabchand Kataria
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points