NCST To Hold Discussion With Central Ministries On Proper Utilisation Of Allocated Budget

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes is planning to conduct discussions with different central ministries for proper utilisation of the allocated budget for the development and welfare of the tribal communities.



The discussion platform aims to bring important stakeholders together to recommend corrective actions and exercise the needed policy reforms to ensure the Constitutional safeguards provided to the Scheduled Tribe population are implemented in their true spirit, the NCST said in a statement.



The budgetary allocation of Rs. 87,584 crore has been done in FY 2022-23 for the Schedule Tribe Component as against an amount of Rs. 78,256 crore in the previous year. The NCST said 41 central ministries are required to incur this expenditure for the welfare of STs and the development of tribal areas.

