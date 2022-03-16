Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Punjab Congress Chief As Told By Sonia Gandhi

Navjot Sidhu's resignation came after Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers following the party's performance in recent state assembly polls.

Navjot Singh Sidhu PTI

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 10:54 am

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said he has resigned as the party's Punjab chief.

The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle.

“As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation …,” his tweet read.

Following the party's drubbing in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers.
 

