Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nagaland Reports Three Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Nagaland now has 39 active COVID-19 cases.

Nagaland Reports Three Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One More Death
Nagaland logs fresh COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 2:16 pm

Nagaland on Thursday reported three new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 35,458, a health department official said. The state's coronavirus death toll increased to 758 as one more patient died in Dimapur district in the last 24 hours, he said.

Nagaland now has 39 active COVID-19 cases, he said. At least 10 people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of cured patients to 33,177, the official said.

Altogether 1,484 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.56 per cent.

Related stories

140 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Karnataka

Over 3,900 Children In 12-14 Age Group Given Covid Jab In Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Holi As Covid Cases Drop

The northeastern state has so far conducted more than 4.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19. Altogether 9,07,735 people, including 25 in the age bracket of 12-14 years and 89,648 in the group of 15-18 have been inoculated against COVID-19 till Wednesday, the official added.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Nagaland Nagaland Kohima
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's World Cup: IND's Litmus Test Vs AUS

Women's World Cup: IND's Litmus Test Vs AUS

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye