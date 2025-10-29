England Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Is Sophie Ecclestone Fit For Semi-Final?

England face South Africa in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final on October 29 in Guwahati
Sophie Ecclestone likely fit after a minor shoulder injury
England beat South Africa by 10 wickets earlier in the tournament
Four-time champions England are "optimistic" that Sophie Ecclestone will be fit to play in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Wednesday, October 29.
Ecclestone, 26, is England's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 scalps in six matches. The world's top-ranked bowler in the format injured her bowling shoulder during their eight-wicket win over New Zealand in their final group stage match.
"Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone's left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collar bone. She will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday's ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa,” England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on the eve of the match.
"For additional background, we are optimistic she’ll be fit to play," the ECB added.
England, with five wins, one no result, and one defeat, finished second in the league stage, while South Africa took the third spot with five wins and two defeats.
Earlier in the tournament, England dismissed South Africa for 69 all out, then chased the target down in just 14.1 overs for a 10-wicket opener in Guwahati. In that match, Ecclestone claimed the wickets of Sinalo Jafta and Nadine de Klerk for figures of 2/19 in six overs.
Besides leading the ODI head-to-head 36-10 in 47 meetings with one no result, England carry a three-match winning streak against the Proteas. The Guwahati weather, however, could play a decisive role in the semi-final.
Hosts India will meet undefeated and table toppers Australia in the second semifinal in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. India, meanwhile, have replaced injured Pratika Rawal with Shafali Verma for the knockout.
Defending champions Australia are eyeing a record-extending eighth title while India are chasing a third final, having previously lost the title clashes in the 2005 and 2017 editions.
England defeated India in the 2017 final for their most recent title. South Africa are yet to feature in a final.
England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 205 Squads
England Women Squad: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Emma Lamb, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer.
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.