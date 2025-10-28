England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 1st SF: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

ENG-W take on SA-W in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Women's ODI WC
SA-W did suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of ENG-W
Guwahati weather will be one to watch out for
With the league stage over, the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 has reached its penultimate with the semi-finals as South Africa take on England in the 1st semis in Guwahati on Wednesday, October 29. Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England take on Laura Wolvaardt's Proteas for a spot in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.
England finished the league stage in the second spot before securing their spot in the final four, after hammering South Africa in the opening game and then registering victories over the likes of New Zealand, Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh.
ENG-W did survive a scare from Pakistan women but rain saved the day before losing their winning momentum to reigning holders, Australia.
As for South Africa, they suffered defeats at the hands of England and Australia but wins over the likes of India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan showcased they still possess grit and determination.
England vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 1st Semi-final: Guwahati Weather Forecast
As per AccuWeather, the weather in Guwahati will be humid and cloudy with 4% chance of rain. Temperatures will range from 34 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius.
England vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 1st Semi-final: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report
Barsapara Cricket Stadium has seen 7 ODI games at the venue with the result going in the favour of teams batting second. However, it's neck and neck. Average first innings score here is 212.
Total Matches - 7
Matches won batting first - 3
Matches won bowling first - 4
Squads:
England Women Squad: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Emma Lamb, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso