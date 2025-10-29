Pune Police Seek UK Deportation of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Police have asked the British High Commission to detain and deport wanted criminal Nilesh Ghaywal, accused in multiple extortion and murder cases.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pune Police Seek Passport Cancellation Of Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal
Representative image File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ghaywal allegedly fled to the UK using an illegally obtained passport after a recent shooting case in Pune.

  • Police suspect he is staying with his son, a student in the UK, and have requested details of his visa and location.

  • A blue corner notice via Interpol and a lookout alert have already been issued against him.

Pune police have written to the British High Commission to request the detention and deportation of city-based mobster Nilesh Ghaywal, who they believe is currently in the UK after obtaining a passport unlawfully.

According to an official on Tuesday, the police suspect that Ghaywal, who is wanted in several instances, including extortion and murder, has travelled to the UK since his son resides there.

Representative image - File Photo
Pune Police Seek Passport Cancellation Of Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

BY Outlook News Desk

A case had been filed against him in the city a few days before to his disappearance after one of his accomplices allegedly shot and wounded someone in the city's Kothrud neighbourhood on September 18 during a road rage incident.

Following his escape, the Pune police registered multiple cases against him, including for obtaining the passport illegally.

"We believe that Ghaywal has gone to the UK as his son lives there. We have now written to the British High Commission in India and sought information about how he managed to obtain a visa, how long he has been staying in the UK, what type of visa he has obtained and the expiry date of the permit," the police official said.

Related Content
Related Content

The city police are also seeking details about Ghaywal's location in the UK, in which university his son is studying and who is financing his education, he said.

"Our letter says that Ghaywal's passport has been revoked, so if he is currently in the UK, the process to detain and deport him can be started," the official said.

The Pune police have already requested a blue corner notice from Interpol and issued a lookout notice for Ghaywal.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Tickner Removes Carse As ENG Slips To Eight Down

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Out For Duck As SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi

  4. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: BCCI Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Laceration During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

  5. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  2. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  3. IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in UP, MP, Chhattisgarh; Bihar, Jharkhand to Stay Dry

  4. Bengaluru Weather: Flash Flood Alert Amid Cyclone Montha; Yellow Alert Issued

  5. 8th Pay Commission Approved: Salary Revision For 50 Lakh Union Govt Employees

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  2. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  3. Zohran Mamdani Gains Urdu Anthem With Ties To Legendary Pakistani Singer Noor Jehan

  4. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

  5. Turkey Signs £8 billion Deal With UK To Buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’