Pune Police Seek UK Deportation of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Ghaywal allegedly fled to the UK using an illegally obtained passport after a recent shooting case in Pune.
Police suspect he is staying with his son, a student in the UK, and have requested details of his visa and location.
A blue corner notice via Interpol and a lookout alert have already been issued against him.
Pune police have written to the British High Commission to request the detention and deportation of city-based mobster Nilesh Ghaywal, who they believe is currently in the UK after obtaining a passport unlawfully.
According to an official on Tuesday, the police suspect that Ghaywal, who is wanted in several instances, including extortion and murder, has travelled to the UK since his son resides there.
A case had been filed against him in the city a few days before to his disappearance after one of his accomplices allegedly shot and wounded someone in the city's Kothrud neighbourhood on September 18 during a road rage incident.
Following his escape, the Pune police registered multiple cases against him, including for obtaining the passport illegally.
"We believe that Ghaywal has gone to the UK as his son lives there. We have now written to the British High Commission in India and sought information about how he managed to obtain a visa, how long he has been staying in the UK, what type of visa he has obtained and the expiry date of the permit," the police official said.
The city police are also seeking details about Ghaywal's location in the UK, in which university his son is studying and who is financing his education, he said.
"Our letter says that Ghaywal's passport has been revoked, so if he is currently in the UK, the process to detain and deport him can be started," the official said.
The Pune police have already requested a blue corner notice from Interpol and issued a lookout notice for Ghaywal.
With PTI inputs.