New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India, while streaming can be watched on the SonyLiv app and website
After a rain-delayed start, New Zealand take on England in the second ODI at Hamilton on Wednesday, eyeing a series win after their dominant opening performance. Stay tuned for toss updates and playing XIs.
Despite Harry Brook’s brilliant 135, the hosts cruised home by four wickets with more than 13 overs to spare. England, meanwhile, will be desperate to put up a stronger batting show after their top order crumbled in the first outing.
It was a forgettable day with the bat for the visitors as Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, and Sam Curran all fell cheaply, none crossing six, leaving England bowled out for just 223. Brook’s lone fight stood out amid the collapse, but it was never going to be enough against a confident New Zealand side.
In reply, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell steadied the chase with a 92-run stand, guiding the hosts comfortably to victory. For New Zealand, the focus now shifts to Kane Williamson, who returned after seven months only to fall for a golden duck. The home side will hope their skipper finds form as they look to wrap up the series in style.
New Zealand Vs England, 2nd ODI: Ball-By-ball Commentary
New Zealand Vs England, 2nd ODI: Toss Update And Playing XIs
England (Playing XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy
New Zealand Vs England, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
The second ODI between New Zealand and England will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available on the SonyLiv app and website.