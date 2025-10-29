New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Vs England, 2nd ODI: Get ball-by-ball commentary, toss updates, and playing XIs for the NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI on Wednesday, October 29, at Seddon Park

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs England Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Ball by ball commentary Playing XIs
New Zealand Vs England Toss Update, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs Photo: X/@BLACKCAPS
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand face England in the second ODI at Hamilton on Wednesday amid rain delays, with both sides eyeing momentum in the series

  • New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first; the match is set to begin shortly

  • Live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India, while streaming can be watched on the SonyLiv app and website

After a rain-delayed start, New Zealand take on England in the second ODI at Hamilton on Wednesday, eyeing a series win after their dominant opening performance. Stay tuned for toss updates and playing XIs.

Despite Harry Brook’s brilliant 135, the hosts cruised home by four wickets with more than 13 overs to spare. England, meanwhile, will be desperate to put up a stronger batting show after their top order crumbled in the first outing.

It was a forgettable day with the bat for the visitors as Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, and Sam Curran all fell cheaply, none crossing six, leaving England bowled out for just 223. Brook’s lone fight stood out amid the collapse, but it was never going to be enough against a confident New Zealand side.

New Zealand Vs England 2nd ODI Live Score

In reply, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell steadied the chase with a 92-run stand, guiding the hosts comfortably to victory. For New Zealand, the focus now shifts to Kane Williamson, who returned after seven months only to fall for a golden duck. The home side will hope their skipper finds form as they look to wrap up the series in style.

Related Content
Related Content

New Zealand Vs England, 2nd ODI: Ball-By-ball Commentary

New Zealand Vs England, 2nd ODI: Toss Update And Playing XIs

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against England.

England (Playing XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

New Zealand Vs England, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

The second ODI between New Zealand and England will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Tickner Removes Root As ENG Slip To Three Down

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Out For Duck As SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi

  4. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: BCCI Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Laceration During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

  5. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  2. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  3. IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in UP, MP, Chhattisgarh; Bihar, Jharkhand to Stay Dry

  4. Bengaluru Weather: Flash Flood Alert Amid Cyclone Montha; Yellow Alert Issued

  5. Prashant Kishor Served Notice Over Dual Voter Registration In Bihar And West Bengal

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  2. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  3. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

  4. Zohran Mamdani Gains Urdu Anthem With Ties To Legendary Pakistani Singer Noor Jehan

  5. Trump Praises Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi, Signs Landmark Rare Earths Deal

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’