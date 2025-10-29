Cyclone Montha: All 32 Flights Operating From Visakhapatnam Airport Cancelled

All flights operating from Visakhapatnam Airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm Montha
All flights operating from Visakhapatnam Airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm Montha. An official confirmed, according to PTI news reports.
Airport Director N. Purushottam said that 32 flights, both domestic and international, were grounded as a safety measure amid deteriorating weather conditions.
"Actually, we operate around 30 to 32 movements daily, domestic as well as international. Today, all those flights are cancelled,” Purushottam told PTI, adding that two Air India Express flights had already been cancelled on October 27.
Other than the two cancelled Air India Express flights on Monday, he said the rest of the 30 flights had operated on October 27.
Further, he said the airport has taken precautions to shield it from the severe cyclonic storm as per the Airports Authority of India (AAI) guidelines, covering pre-cyclone and post-cyclone phases.
Likewise, Vijayawada Airport has cancelled 16 flights today, but managed to operate five flights.
On Monday there was only one flight cancellation to Vizag. But on Tuesday, 16 flights were cancelled to various destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, across the country," said Vijayawada Airport Director Lakshmikanth Reddy.
According to Reddy, the airlines have taken a decision to suspend operations for today, adding that clarity could emerge by evening about tomorrow's flight operations.
Similarly, four flights were cancelled in Tirupati Airport.
Meanwhile, 120 trains were cancelled in total on October 27 and Tuesday across the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone, said a railway official.