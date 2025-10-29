Cyclone Montha: All 32 Flights Operating From Visakhapatnam Airport Cancelled

All flights operating from Visakhapatnam Airport were cancelled on Tuesday and a few flights from Vijayawada airport were cancelled too

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cyclone ‘Montha’ Makes Landfall in Andhra
Cyclone ‘Montha’ Makes Landfall in Andhra File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • All flights operating from Visakhapatnam Airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm Montha

  • Vijayawada Airport has cancelled 16 flights today

  • Four flights were cancelled in Tirupati Airport

All flights operating from Visakhapatnam Airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to the impact of severe cyclonic storm Montha. An official confirmed, according to PTI news reports.

Airport Director N. Purushottam said that 32 flights, both domestic and international, were grounded as a safety measure amid deteriorating weather conditions.

Visakhapatnam Airport Director N Purushottam said two Air India Express flights were cancelled on October 27.

"Actually, we operate around 30 to 32 movements daily, domestic as well as international. Today, all those flights are cancelled,” Purushottam told PTI, adding that two Air India Express flights had already been cancelled on October 27.

Other than the two cancelled Air India Express flights on Monday, he said the rest of the 30 flights had operated on October 27.

Further, he said the airport has taken precautions to shield it from the severe cyclonic storm as per the Airports Authority of India (AAI) guidelines, covering pre-cyclone and post-cyclone phases.

Likewise, Vijayawada Airport has cancelled 16 flights today, but managed to operate five flights.

On Monday there was only one flight cancellation to Vizag. But on Tuesday, 16 flights were cancelled to various destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, across the country," said Vijayawada Airport Director Lakshmikanth Reddy.

Related Content
Related Content

According to Reddy, the airlines have taken a decision to suspend operations for today, adding that clarity could emerge by evening about tomorrow's flight operations.

Similarly, four flights were cancelled in Tirupati Airport.

Meanwhile, 120 trains were cancelled in total on October 27 and Tuesday across the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone, said a railway official.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: SA-W Post 58 Without Loss In Powerplay

  2. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Rain Interrups Canberra Clash Again | IND 97/1 (9.4)

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Chevrons Look To Subdue Out-Of-Form Afghans

  4. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Is Sophie Ecclestone Fit For Semi-Final?

  5. New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  2. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  3. INDIA Bloc Unveils Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs For Every Family, Free Power, And Old Pension Scheme Revival

  4. Raj Thackeray-Led MNS Releases Teaser For Rally In Mumbai Against Election Commission On November 1

  5. Sabarimala Gold Case: Murari Babu Remanded To SIT Custody For Four Days

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  2. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  3. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  4. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’