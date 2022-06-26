Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nadda Lauds BJP's Historic Win In UP Bypolls

The BJP's victory in Rampur and Azamgarh, considered difficult seats for the party, is significant as these were earlier held by Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan and its president Akhilesh Yadav, both of whom resigned after being elected to the state assembly.

Nadda Lauds BJP's Historic Win In UP Bypolls
Nadda Lauds BJP's Historic Win In UP Bypolls PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 6:25 pm

Hailing the BJP's victory in the two Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh as historic, party president J P Nadda on Sunday said it reflects people's faith in public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP's victory in Rampur and Azamgarh, considered difficult seats for the party, is significant as these were earlier held by Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan and its president Akhilesh Yadav, both of whom resigned after being elected to the state assembly.

Nadda also congratulated Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha for his win in the assembly bypoll and also that of two other party candidates.

Related stories

Himachal Pradesh Reports 37 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Chief Minister Warns Action Against Those Involved In Suspected Foeticide

Madhya Pradesh Woman On Way To Meet Man In Pakistan Stopped At Wagah Border After Kin Alert Cops

"Congratulations to Chief Minister Manik Saha for winning the assembly poll from his constituency and to all Tripura BJP leaders for winning three out of four seats in the bypolls. This is the result of your hardwork and the faith of the people in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National BJP Election Assembly Elections J P Nadda New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal

India's Biggest-Ever Bank Loan Fraud: All You Need To Know About Rs 34,000-Crore DHFL Scam

India's Biggest-Ever Bank Loan Fraud: All You Need To Know About Rs 34,000-Crore DHFL Scam