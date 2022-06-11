Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
National

Nadda Accuses Bengal Government Of Suppressing Voices Of Those Fighting For The People

BJP president J P Nadda, condemning the arrest of the party's Bengal chief, Sukanta Majumdar claims that the state government is trying to quench the voice of those fighting for the people.

JP Nadda. Twitter

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 9:48 pm

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday condemned West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar's arrest, accusing the state government of suppressing the voices of those who try to fight for people in a democratic manner. 


"On the one hand, the Bengal government boosts the morale of criminals and protects antisocial elements, on the other, it suppresses the voice of those who fight for people in a democratic manner," Nadda said in a tweet. The detention of Majumdar and then arrest "without a reason" is extremely condemnable, he said. 


Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat in Uttar Dinajpur, was arrested this afternoon near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu when he was on the way to violence-hit Howrah district, they said.

"Mr. Majumdar was trying to travel to Howrah where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped. His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest," a senior police officer said. 

"First, they stopped me at my home. I was put under house arrest. Later, they allowed me to leave my residence. Now, they have stopped me on Vidyasagar Setu and arrested me. The police are saying that as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed, no one will be allowed to visit the area," he told reporters before being taken into custody. Majumdar also said that the situation in West Bengal was fast-turning into that in Kashmir.

National Nadda Sukanta Majumdar Bengal Government Howrah District Section 144 Of The CrPC Preventive Arrest House Arrest
