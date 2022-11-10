Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
My Arrest Was Political, Such 'Vendetta Politics' Never Seen Earlier: Sanjay Raut

A special court in Mumbai granted bail to Rajya Sabha member Raut on Wednesday, saying his arrest was “illegal” and a "witch-hunt”.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut PTI

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 12:47 pm

A day after his release from jail in a money laundering case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed his arrest was political and that such kind of “vendetta politics” was not seen in the country earlier. 

A special court in Mumbai granted bail to Rajya Sabha member Raut on Wednesday, saying his arrest was "illegal" and a "witch-hunt".

Raut, who was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday after 100 days, told reporters here on Thursday that he will soon meet his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar.

The NCP is an ally of the Thackeray-led Sena faction.

Raut said he will also meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the coming days.

The parliamentarian said he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but did not give details about it. 

“I was in solitary confinement, just like Savarkar and Tilak. Even my arrest was political and I used my time for a good purpose. Whatever my party, my family and I had to endure…we have suffered. My family has lost a lot. It happens in life and politics," Raut said.  

“But the country has never seen this kind of politics. Our country was under foreign rule for 150 years, but we did not see this kind of political vendetta in the country. Even the enemies were treated nicely,” he said.

Raut claimed the state was being run by Deputy CM Fadnavis and that the new (Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis) government had taken some good decisions.

The ED had arrested Raut in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

-With PTI Input

National Shiv Sena Shiv Sena MP Politics Bail Plea Vendetta Politics Sanjay Raut Mumbai Maharashtra
