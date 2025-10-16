Mumbai Weather Update: Light Showers with Moderate Air Quality

Mumbai Rains and Weekly Outlook

Residual monsoon activity and an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea are contributing to today’s rain. The seven-day Mumbai weather forecast shows:​

Friday: 32°C, partly cloudy

Saturday: 32°C, isolated showers

Sunday: 32°C, cloudy intervals

Monday: 31°C, light rain

Tuesday: 30°C, drizzle​

These conditions offer relief from rising daytime heat while maintaining overcast skies through midweek.