Mumbai Weather Update: Light Showers with Moderate Air Quality

Check out today's weather update for Mumbai: cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, a high of 33°C, and a low of 27°C. Expect showers between 2 PM and 6 PM, with a 84% chance of rainfall across the city.

mumbai weather
Mumbai Weather Update: Light Showers with Moderate Air Quality
Summary
  • Green alert for light to moderate rain in Mumbai today

  • Temperatures between 27°C and 33°C with 84% rain chance

  • AQI at 124, indexed as “moderate” with hotspots in Bandra, Chembur

  • Cloudy skies and scattered showers are expected through the week

Mumbai weather today features cloudy skies with light to moderate rain spells under a green alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city will see a low of 27°C and a high of 33°C, with humidity around 55% and wind speeds near 6 km/h from the northwest. Showers are most likely between 2 PM and 6 PM, with an overall 84% chance of rainfall across central and suburban areas.​

Mumbai Rains and Weekly Outlook

Residual monsoon activity and an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea are contributing to today’s rain. The seven-day Mumbai weather forecast shows:​

  • Friday: 32°C, partly cloudy

  • Saturday: 32°C, isolated showers

  • Sunday: 32°C, cloudy intervals

  • Monday: 31°C, light rain

  • Tuesday: 30°C, drizzle​

These conditions offer relief from rising daytime heat while maintaining overcast skies through midweek.

Mumbai Air Quality Remains Moderate

Mumbai air quality index this morning stands at 124, classified as “moderate” by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Bandra and Chembur recorded the highest AQI levels of 216 and 206, respectively, both in the “poor” category. Average PM2.5 is 60 µg/m³, and PM10 is 100 µg/m³, posing potential discomfort for sensitive groups. Residents with respiratory issues should consider limiting outdoor exertion and using masks in high-traffic zones.​

Hourly Conditions & Precautions

Hourly Mumbai weather update indicates:

  • Morning (8 AM–12 PM): Overcast, light drizzle

  • Afternoon (12 PM–4 PM): Cloudy with intermittent showers

  • Evening (4 PM–8 PM): Showers easing, cloudy

  • Night (8 PM onward): Clearing skies

Motorists should drive cautiously on wet roads, and pedestrians are advised to carry umbrellas. Air purifiers and masks can mitigate moderate pollution impacts during peak traffic hours. Continuous monitoring of the IMD’s Bengaluru weather alert page is recommended for real-time updates.

