Delhi Weather Forecast: Clear Skies, Rising Temperatures Amid GRAP 1 Restrictions

Clear skies, temperatures ranging from 24°C to 32°C, with mild morning mist and gentle northwesterly winds. Current conditions show 25°C, 47% humidity, and calm winds at 2.78 km/h. The temperature is 1–2°C below the usual for this time of year.

Delhi weather
Delhi Weather Forecast: Clear Skies, Rising Temperatures Amid GRAP 1 Restrictions
  • Delhi weather today: Clear skies, 24–32 °C, 47% humidity, misty mornings

  • Weekly forecast: Sunny conditions, highs 32–34 °C, lows 24–27 °C

  • Delhi AQI at 294 (Severe); GRAP 1 restrictions remain in force

  • No rainfall expected; smog and shallow fog likely October 18–20

Delhi Weather Today

Delhi weather forecast for Thursday, October 16, 2025, features clear skies with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 32 °C. The current weather in Delhi today shows morning temperatures around 25 °C with 47% humidity and gentle winds at 2.78 km/h from the north. The India Meteorological Department forecasts mainly clear skies with mist or haze in the morning hours across the Delhi-NCR region. Winds will be northwesterly at 5–10 km/h in the afternoon, turning lighter by evening. The Delhi temperature remains 1–2 °C below normal for this time of year.​

Delhi Weather Update: Weekly Forecast

The Delhi weather forecast indicates continued dry and sunny conditions through October 22:

  • October 16–17: Clear skies, maximum 32–33 °C, minimum 24–25 °C. Misty or hazy mornings with calm winds strengthening slightly in the afternoon.​

  • October 18–20: Mainly clear with smog or shallow fog during morning hours. Maximum temperatures 33–34 °C, minimum 25–27 °C. No significant temperature changes expected.​

  • October 21–22: Sunny conditions persist, highs around 32–33 °C, lows 25–27 °C. Clear skies with moderate UV index and light winds.​

No rainfall is expected through October, with predominantly dry conditions and daily sunshine hours of around 11.9 hours.​

Delhi AQI and GRAP 1 Restrictions

Delhi AQI currently stands at 294 (Severe) with PM2.5 levels at 185 µg/m³ and PM10 at 194 µg/m³—significantly exceeding safe limits. GRAP 1 restrictions in Delhi have remained in force since October 14 as air quality entered the 'poor' category.​

Key GRAP 1 restrictions include:

  • Ban on diesel vehicles for over 10 years and petrol vehicles for over 15 years

  • Mandatory dust control at construction sites

  • Complete prohibition on open burning of garbage and biomass

  • Coal and firewood are banned in food establishments

  • Firecracker ban across NCR

  • Diesel generators are restricted to emergency use only​

IMD Weather Alert for Delhi

The IMD weather alert for Delhi indicates favorable conditions for pollution accumulation due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions. Mornings from October 18–20 are likely to experience smog or shallow fog.​

Health authorities advise residents to limit outdoor activities during early morning and evening hours when pollution peaks. Vulnerable groups should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, and public transport use is encouraged to reduce vehicular emissions ahead of Diwali festivities.

