Delhi Weather Forecast: Clear Skies, Rising Temperatures Amid GRAP 1 Restrictions

Delhi Weather Today

Delhi weather forecast for Thursday, October 16, 2025, features clear skies with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 32 °C. The current weather in Delhi today shows morning temperatures around 25 °C with 47% humidity and gentle winds at 2.78 km/h from the north. The India Meteorological Department forecasts mainly clear skies with mist or haze in the morning hours across the Delhi-NCR region. Winds will be northwesterly at 5–10 km/h in the afternoon, turning lighter by evening. The Delhi temperature remains 1–2 °C below normal for this time of year.​