Delhi Weather Forecast: Clear Skies, Rising Temperatures Amid GRAP 1 Restrictions

Delhi Weather Today
Delhi weather forecast for Thursday, October 16, 2025, features clear skies with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 32 °C. The current weather in Delhi today shows morning temperatures around 25 °C with 47% humidity and gentle winds at 2.78 km/h from the north. The India Meteorological Department forecasts mainly clear skies with mist or haze in the morning hours across the Delhi-NCR region. Winds will be northwesterly at 5–10 km/h in the afternoon, turning lighter by evening. The Delhi temperature remains 1–2 °C below normal for this time of year.
Delhi Weather Update: Weekly Forecast
The Delhi weather forecast indicates continued dry and sunny conditions through October 22:
October 16–17: Clear skies, maximum 32–33 °C, minimum 24–25 °C. Misty or hazy mornings with calm winds strengthening slightly in the afternoon.
October 18–20: Mainly clear with smog or shallow fog during morning hours. Maximum temperatures 33–34 °C, minimum 25–27 °C. No significant temperature changes expected.
October 21–22: Sunny conditions persist, highs around 32–33 °C, lows 25–27 °C. Clear skies with moderate UV index and light winds.
No rainfall is expected through October, with predominantly dry conditions and daily sunshine hours of around 11.9 hours.
Delhi AQI and GRAP 1 Restrictions
Delhi AQI currently stands at 294 (Severe) with PM2.5 levels at 185 µg/m³ and PM10 at 194 µg/m³—significantly exceeding safe limits. GRAP 1 restrictions in Delhi have remained in force since October 14 as air quality entered the 'poor' category.
Key GRAP 1 restrictions include:
Ban on diesel vehicles for over 10 years and petrol vehicles for over 15 years
Mandatory dust control at construction sites
Complete prohibition on open burning of garbage and biomass
Coal and firewood are banned in food establishments
Firecracker ban across NCR
Diesel generators are restricted to emergency use only
IMD Weather Alert for Delhi
The IMD weather alert for Delhi indicates favorable conditions for pollution accumulation due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions. Mornings from October 18–20 are likely to experience smog or shallow fog.
Health authorities advise residents to limit outdoor activities during early morning and evening hours when pollution peaks. Vulnerable groups should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, and public transport use is encouraged to reduce vehicular emissions ahead of Diwali festivities.