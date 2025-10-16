Bengaluru Weather Update: Rain Alert Continues with Moderate Air Quality

Bengaluru stays under yellow alert with rain and thundershowers till October 18; air quality holds steady at moderate levels.

Bengaluru Weather Update: Rain Alert Continues with Moderate Air Quality
Summary
  • IMD issues a yellow alert for Bengaluru till October 18 with rain

  • Temperature ranges between 21°C and 30°C today with 91% chance

  • Air quality remains moderate at AQI 85, PM2.5 at 27 µg/m³

  • Cloudy skies and thundershowers are expected through the week ahead

Bengaluru weather today shows cloudy skies with rain and thundershowers expected across the city on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 21°C, while the maximum may reach up to 30°C during the day. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru's weather forecast, warning of continued rainfall until October 18.​

According to the latest Bengaluru weather update, residents can expect generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers throughout the day. Wind speeds will remain around 7 km/h from the east, with humidity levels staying high at 83%. The sun rose at 6:08 AM and will set at approximately 5:58 PM today.​

Bengaluru Rains and Weekly Forecast

The Bengaluru weather alert remains in effect as the city transitions through the southwest monsoon withdrawal phase. Bengaluru rains are expected to continue with scattered showers and thunderstorms till October 18, bringing relief from daytime heat. The weather department forecasts temperatures between 20°C and 31°C over the next week, with persistent cloud cover and occasional rainfall.​

The Bengaluru weather hourly forecast indicates overcast conditions throughout the day, with isolated thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Light rain showers are expected between 3 PM and 6 PM, which could impact evening commute times. The Bangalore weather forecast for 15 days shows continued rainy conditions with temperatures remaining stable in the range of 20-27°C.​

Bengaluru Air Quality Remains Moderate

The Bengaluru AQI today stands at 85 on the US scale, placing the city in the moderate air quality category. Current pollution levels show PM2.5 at 27 µg/m³ and PM10 at 60 µg/m³, which are generally acceptable for most residents. However, the Bengaluru air quality may cause mild discomfort to sensitive groups, including children, elderly individuals, and those with respiratory conditions.​

Carbon monoxide levels are recorded at 335 ppb, while nitrogen dioxide stands at 19 ppb. The ongoing Bengaluru rains are helping reduce pollutant concentration and improve overall air quality across the city. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas, drive cautiously on wet roads, and wear masks in high-traffic areas during peak hours.

Published At:
