Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued For Modi's 'Jahir Sabha' At Shivaji Park On Friday | Check Roads To Avoid

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Shivaji Park on May 17, Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling on the Western and Eastern express highway.
Taking to X, Mumbai Traffic police said, "In view of a 'Jahir Sabha' organised at Shivaji Park, Dadar on May 17, a large number of individuals and VVIPS are expected to attend it."
The traffic restrictions will be in place from 10 am on Friday to midnight, the police said.
NO PARKING ON THESE ROADS
SVS Road; From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century junction) to Hari Om junction.
Entire Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar.
MB Raut Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar.
Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no. 5)
Dadasaheb Rege Marg
Lt Dilip Gupte Marg; From Shivaji Park Gate no. 4 to Shitaladevi Road.
LJ Road; From Gadkari Junction, Dadar to Shobha Hotel, Mahim.
NC Kelkar Road; From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction
TH Kataria Road; From Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction, Mahim.
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road; From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar
Tilak Road; From Kotwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to RA Kidwai Road, Matunga (East)
Khan Abdul Gafarkhan Road; From Sealink road to JK Kapur Chowk upto Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.
Thadani Road; From Poddar Hospital to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk
Dr Annie Besant Road; From Poddar Hospital junction to Dr Narayan Hardikar Junction.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES
SVS Road North Bound:
- From Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction.
- From Siddhivinayak Junction to SK Bole Road to Agar Bazar to Portugese Church left turn Gokhale or SK Bole Road.
SVS Road South Bound:
- Dandekar Chowk left turn to Pandurang Naik Marg, Raja Badhe Chowk right turn LJ Road to Gokhale road or NC Kelkar Road.
AVAILABLE PARKING AREAS
Those participating in the Jahir Sabha can be dropped off at Alignment Point and their vehicles can be parked at:
Western and Northern Suburbs
Those coming from Western and Northern suburbs via Western Express Highway shall be dropped off on Senapati Bapat Road between Mahim Railway station and Ruparel collage area.
Parking at:
Mahim Reti Bander
Kohinoor PPL Parking
India Bulls Finance centre PPL parking
Kamagar Stadium
Senapati Bapat Road
India Bulls One centre PPL parking (for Light Motor Vehicles)
Easter Suburbs
Those coming from Thane and Navi-Mumbai through Eastern Express highway shall be dropped off near Dadar TT Circle.
Parking at:
Five Gardens, Matunga
R.A.K 4 Roads
City and South Mumbai
Those coming from South Mumbai via Veer Savarkar Road can be dropped off at Ravindranath Natya Mandir.
Parking at:
India Bulls Finance centre PPL parking
Raheja PPL Parking
Sudam Kalu Ahire Road
Worli
Narayan Hardikar Marg
Sacred Heart High School upto JK Kapur Chowk
Vehicles coming via BA Road can drop off participants at Dadar TT Circle.
Parking at:
Five Garden
R.A.K 4 Road
Notably, bus parking is available on the entire Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim Railway Station upto Tilak Bridge.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "PM Modi will address a poll rally at Shivaji Park on Friday (May 17). I invited Raj Thackeray for the rally and he has agreed to attend it."
Bawankule was speaking to reporters after a meeting with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who had announced his support to the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.
"Thackeray's support (to NDA candidates) and his appeal to voters will reflect in the (poll) outcome. We have asked Raj to join us for the poll campaign in the next few days," Bawankule added.
On Wednesday, PM Modi had held a massive roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. He also addressed two election rallies in Nashik and Thane districts.
(With PTI inputs)