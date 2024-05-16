National

Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued For Modi's 'Jahir Sabha' At Shivaji Park On Friday | Check Roads To Avoid

Mumbai Traffic Police said that the restrictions will be in place from 10 am on Friday to midnight.

PTI
PM Modi, CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will take part in 'Jahir Sabha'. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Shivaji Park on May 17, Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling on the Western and Eastern express highway.

Taking to X, Mumbai Traffic police said, "In view of a 'Jahir Sabha' organised at Shivaji Park, Dadar on May 17, a large number of individuals and VVIPS are expected to attend it."

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 10 am on Friday to midnight, the police said.

NO PARKING ON THESE ROADS

  • SVS Road; From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century junction) to Hari Om junction.

  • Entire Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

  • MB Raut Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

  • Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no. 5)

  • Dadasaheb Rege Marg

  • Lt Dilip Gupte Marg; From Shivaji Park Gate no. 4 to Shitaladevi Road.

  • LJ Road; From Gadkari Junction, Dadar to Shobha Hotel, Mahim.

  • NC Kelkar Road; From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction

  • TH Kataria Road; From Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction, Mahim.

  • Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road; From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar

  • Tilak Road; From Kotwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to RA Kidwai Road, Matunga (East)

  • Khan Abdul Gafarkhan Road; From Sealink road to JK Kapur Chowk upto Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

  • Thadani Road; From Poddar Hospital to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

  • Dr Annie Besant Road; From Poddar Hospital junction to Dr Narayan Hardikar Junction.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

  • SVS Road North Bound:

    - From Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction.

    - From Siddhivinayak Junction to SK Bole Road to Agar Bazar to Portugese Church left turn Gokhale or SK Bole Road.

  • SVS Road South Bound:

    - Dandekar Chowk left turn to Pandurang Naik Marg, Raja Badhe Chowk right turn LJ Road to Gokhale road or NC Kelkar Road.

AVAILABLE PARKING AREAS

Those participating in the Jahir Sabha can be dropped off at Alignment Point and their vehicles can be parked at:

  • Western and Northern Suburbs

Those coming from Western and Northern suburbs via Western Express Highway shall be dropped off on Senapati Bapat Road between Mahim Railway station and Ruparel collage area.

Parking at:

  • Mahim Reti Bander

  • Kohinoor PPL Parking

  • India Bulls Finance centre PPL parking

  • Kamagar Stadium

  • Senapati Bapat Road

  • India Bulls One centre PPL parking (for Light Motor Vehicles)

  • Easter Suburbs

Those coming from Thane and Navi-Mumbai through Eastern Express highway shall be dropped off near Dadar TT Circle.

Parking at:

  • Five Gardens, Matunga

  • R.A.K 4 Roads

  • City and South Mumbai

Those coming from South Mumbai via Veer Savarkar Road can be dropped off at Ravindranath Natya Mandir.

Parking at:

  • India Bulls Finance centre PPL parking

  • Raheja PPL Parking

  • Sudam Kalu Ahire Road

  • Worli

  • Narayan Hardikar Marg

  • Sacred Heart High School upto JK Kapur Chowk

Vehicles coming via BA Road can drop off participants at Dadar TT Circle.

Parking at:

  • Five Garden

  • R.A.K 4 Road

Notably, bus parking is available on the entire Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim Railway Station upto Tilak Bridge.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "PM Modi will address a poll rally at Shivaji Park on Friday (May 17). I invited Raj Thackeray for the rally and he has agreed to attend it."

Bawankule was speaking to reporters after a meeting with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who had announced his support to the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Thackeray's support (to NDA candidates) and his appeal to voters will reflect in the (poll) outcome. We have asked Raj to join us for the poll campaign in the next few days," Bawankule added.

On Wednesday, PM Modi had held a massive roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. He also addressed two election rallies in Nashik and Thane districts.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Goa's Shivaji Statues and Changing Iconography Reveal Deepening Faultline
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Mystery: Kejriwal Passes Mic To Akhilesh; Sanjay Singh Brings Up Manipur, Prajwal Revanna
  3. ED Can't Arrest Accused After Special Court Has Taken Cognisance Of Complaint: SC
  4. Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued For Modi's 'Jahir Sabha' At Shivaji Park On Friday | Check Roads To Avoid
  5. 'Friendship, Food, Incredible Gifts': US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti's One Year In Office | Video
Entertainment News
  1. Bhumi Pednekar Struggled With Confidence, Turned To Fashion For ‘Self-Discovery’
  2. Ed Sheeran Talks About Meeting 'Warm Human Being' Shah Rukh Khan And Jamming On Some Songs With Him
  3. Alaya F Opens Up About Her Parents' Divorce, Says Her Mom Pooja Bedi Attended Her Father's 'Second Marriage'
  4. Prateik Babbar On Mom Smita Patil's 1976 Film 'Manthan' Screening At Cannes 2024: A Symbolic Moment For Me
  5. Priyanka Chopra Is Back In LA, Says ‘Being Home Is Feeding My Soul’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  2. Federation Cup 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s Happy Homecoming Sees Him Clinching Gold - In Pics
  3. Sunil Chhetri's Career Highlights: Five Unforgettable Moments Ahead Of His Retirement
  4. Italian Open: Sabalenka Beats Ostapenko, Collins Awaits In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Brazil Serie A Suspended For 2 Rounds Amid Flood Crisis In The South
World News
  1. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  2. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  3. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  4. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  5. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup