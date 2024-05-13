National

Mumbai, Thane And Nearby Areas Hit By Dust Storm, Rain

Dust storm in Mumbai | Photo: X
A sudden dust storm and rain hit Mumbai, Thane, and surrounding areas on Monday, catching residents off guard. Startled by the abrupt change in weather, locals quickly took to social media to share images and videos of the intense storm.

The visuals show strong winds, heavy rain, and reduced visibility due to the dust storm.

Also Read | Doom And Gloom: Climate Change Poses Growing Threats To India's Poor

One user described the scene as "Dust storm in Mumbai skies! Video shot in Mulund. Sudden dust storms are relatively rare in Mumbai, but here we are!" The visuals show strong winds, heavy rain, and reduced visibility due to the dust storm.

Weather Forecast:

The Regional Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 40kmph.

The weather department has predicted light rain and thunder showers for Mumbai, while an orange alert has been issued for several other districts, including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Nashik, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, and Parbhani, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of up to 60kmph, and hail.

"Heavy to intense rain ahead for the next 2 hours in Thane & Palghar, Kalyan, Badlapur, and interiors. Advisable for residents to stay indoors. Wind speeds will be very high and massive, near 40-50 kmph. More intense rain in interiors," posted Rushikesh Agre, an independent meteorologist on X.

