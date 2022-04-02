Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mumbai's New Metro Lines: BJP Says Sena Taking Credit For Work Under Fadnavis Government

The state unit of the BJP tweeted that these metro lines as well as several other ones were cleared and construction started under the Fadnavis government between 2014 and 2019. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, the ruling alliance led by the Sena, has a simple policy, which is to oppose metro lines while they are being planned and built and then take credit by inaugurating them when they are completed, the state unit of the BJP said.

Mumbai's New Metro Lines: BJP Says Sena Taking Credit For Work Under Fadnavis Government
Mumbai Metros 2A line PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 7:31 pm

Ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurating two new metro rail lines in Mumbai, the opposition BJP on Saturday said the Shiv Sena was taking credit for the work done under the previous Devendra Fadnavis dispensation. The state unit of the BJP tweeted that these metro lines as well as several other ones were cleared and construction started under the Fadnavis government between 2014 and 2019. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, the ruling alliance led by the Sena, has a simple policy, which is to oppose metro lines while they are being planned and built and then take credit by inaugurating them when they are completed, the state unit of the BJP said.


It added that work on some lines had not even started after the MVA government took over in late 2019, and Line 3 had got stalled as the Sena insists on having the carshed at a plot in Kanjurmarg, which is stuck in a legal battle, instead of Aarey Colony that experts had suggested during feasibility studies. "The stubborn attitude of the Sena has increased the cost of Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz-Airport) by over Rs 10,000 crore," the BJP claimed. The BJP said it was boycotting the inauguration event scheduled for evening as the state government had not invited Fadnavis for it. Thackeray will be inaugurating two metro lines running along Link Road and Western Express Highway in the north-west part of the metropolis. 

Related stories

Delhi HC Refuses To Grant Permission For Renewal Of Registration Of Over 15-YR-Old Petrol Car

All Necessary Security Arrangement To Be Made For Amarnath Yatra: J-K DGP

Northeast Now Part Of Mainstream India: BJP

PTI INPUTS

Tags

National National Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai Metro Metro Lines In Mumbai Mumbai Fadnavis Government Shiv Sena Devendra Fadnavis BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, GT Vs DC, Live Score: Mushtafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav Strike For Delhi; Gujarat - 51/2

IPL 2022, GT Vs DC, Live Score: Mushtafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav Strike For Delhi; Gujarat - 51/2

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit