Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mumbai Man Gets 5 Years In Jail For Kissing Child, Touching Her Inappropriately

Home National

Mumbai Man Gets 5 Years In Jail For Kissing Child, Touching Her Inappropriately

The 24-year-old accused was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 354 A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact ) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Judge SC Jadhav on Thursday.

Representative image of rape.
the child said the accused took her in his lap, kissed her and touched her inappropriately AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 8:27 pm

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a fruit seller to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a 4-year-old girl in suburban Bandra in 2019.

The 24-year-old accused was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 354 A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact ) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Judge SC Jadhav on Thursday.

The girl's mother, in her testimony, told the court the victim had come home crying on the day of the incident. On being queried about her distress, the child said the accused took her in his lap, kissed her and touched her inappropriately, her mother told court. A case was then registered at the local police station on her complaint. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Mumbai Man Years Jail Kissing Child Touching Inappropriately
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film