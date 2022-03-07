Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mumbai Logs 46 COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Since March 2020; One Death Ends 9-Day Zero Fatality Run

The recovery count increased by 102 to touch 10,36,825, which left the metropolis with an active caseload of 519.

Mumbai Logs 46 COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Since March 2020; One Death Ends 9-Day Zero Fatality Run
COVID-19 testing (Representational image) PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 10:18 pm

Mumbai on Sunday reported 46 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 2020, taking the tally to 10,56,918, while one death after a clean slate for nine consecutive days took the toll to 16,692, a civic official said. “This is the lowest (single day infection) since March 2020,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said, adding the positivity rate stood at 0.2 per cent.

“For the first time since the peak of the pandemic, Mumbai has reported less than 50 new cases. A day to mark and a mark to not cross! Let's hang in there Mumbai, till that mark hits a zero,” the BMC tweeted. Of the 46 new cases, 41 are asymptomatic, with just one patient requiring oxygen support, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 102 to touch 10,36,825, which left the metropolis with an active caseload of 519, he said. The BMC data showed the total number of tests carried out was 1,62,95,731, including 20,207 in the last 24 hours.

Related stories

Bengal Logs 90 New COVID-19 Cases, Two More Deaths

129 Covid Cases, 3 Deaths In Odisha

MP Logs 156 New COVID-19 Cases

It also revealed that the caseload doubling time was 5,969 days and the growth rate of cases between February 27 and March 5 was 0.01 per cent.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid Protocols Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan