National

Mumbai: Gym Trainer Hits Man With Club, Leaves Him With Fractured Skull | On Cam

Cops have arrested the gym trainer and registered a case in connection with the matter.

Screengrab from the viral video |
Screengrab from the viral video | Photo: X/@news247updates
info_icon

A man's workout session in Mumbai's Mulund turned violent after one of the gym trainers hit him on the head with a club (mudgar), an exercising equipment. The shocking incident was caught on the gym's CCTV camera.

A club or mudgar is a heavy weight exercising equipment used mainly by wrestlers for resistance training.

Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday 6 pm at Fitness Intelligence Gym in Mulund East, adding that they have arrested the trainer -- identified as Dhawal -- based on the man, Vilas Shinde's complaint.

As per the CCTV footage, Shinde was working out with the help of another trainer in the gym. Just then, the accused trainer, standing at a distance, picks up the club, approaches Shinde and hits him on the head.

Shinde holds his head in pain as other trainers and members in gym rush to hold back the accused trainer. It takes a little while before the attacker is seen walking out of the scene.

Shinde was then taken to a hospital for treatment, where MRI scans showed that he suffered serious injuries and has two fractures on the left side of his skull, The Free Press Journal reported.

Shinde told the cops that he had no issues with the trainer, but Dhawal had been staring at him before attacking him with the club, NDTV reported.

The victim had even asked Dhawal if he was doing any of the exercises wrong, to which he did not respond and instead ended up attacking him suddenly.

The gym trainer reportedly attacked Shinde because he was offended by some joke he cracked against him. However, the actual motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a case in this regard with Dhawal's arrest and are further investigating the matter.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Unicorns Survive Late MI New York Scare To Win Dallas Thriller
  2. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Indu Barma & Co Meet UAE In Tournament Opener
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: England Ride Ollie Pope Ton To Post 416 Runs On Day 1 - In Pics
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Former India Cricketer Criticises BCCI For 'Ridiculous' Sanju Samson ODI Omission
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Fans Flood Social Media As BCCI Announces ODI, T20I Squad For SL Trip
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Israel Clear To Play After FIFA Postpones Decision On Possible Ban
  2. Scottish Premiership: Schmeichel Reunites With Rodgers At Celtic
  3. Graham Potter 'Ready' For Management Return, Salutes Southgate Amid England Links
  4. Transfer News: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Martin Terrier Signing As Alonso Bolsters Attack
  5. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg After One Season
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  2. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  3. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  4. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Microsoft Outage Hits Services Globally; SC Trashes Bilkis Bano Case Convicts' Plea
  2. Microsoft Global Outage: Blue Screen Issue Brings 'Surprise Long Weekend' | Memes
  3. Mumbai: Gym Trainer Hits Man With Club, Leaves Him With Fractured Skull | On Cam
  4. Several Indian Airlines' Ops Hit Amid Microsoft's Global Outage
  5. Chhattisgarh CM Meets Union Road Transport And Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Makers Sue Trade Analysts; Accuse Them Of Sharing 'Fake' Box Office Numbers Of Prabhas Starrer-Report
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Dies At 21 After Battling Cancer, T-Series Issues Statement
  4. Priyanka Chopra Thanks Her 'Incredible Husband' Nick Jonas For Making Her Birthday Special; Reveals How He Surprised Her
  5. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Met Sonakshi Sinha For The First Time At Salman Khan's Party: We Knew There Was Something Special
US News
  1. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
  2. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  3. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  4. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  5. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
World News
  1. Microsoft Global Outage: Laptops Get Blue Screen, Xbox Down, Airline Ops Disrupted
  2. If Trump Re-Elected US President, Working With Him Would Be 'Hard Work', Says Zelenskyy
  3. Police Car Flipped, Bus Set Afire As Unrest Breaks Out In UK's Leeds | What's Happening
  4. Israel: 1 Person Dies Due To Air Attack In Tel Aviv; 10 More Injured
  5. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  8. India News LIVE: Microsoft Outage Hits Services Globally; SC Trashes Bilkis Bano Case Convicts' Plea