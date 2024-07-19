Mumbai: Gym Trainer Hits Man With Club, Leaves Him With Fractured Skull | On Cam

A man's workout session in Mumbai's Mulund turned violent after one of the gym trainers hit him on the head with a club (mudgar), an exercising equipment. The shocking incident was caught on the gym's CCTV camera.
A club or mudgar is a heavy weight exercising equipment used mainly by wrestlers for resistance training.
Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday 6 pm at Fitness Intelligence Gym in Mulund East, adding that they have arrested the trainer -- identified as Dhawal -- based on the man, Vilas Shinde's complaint.
As per the CCTV footage, Shinde was working out with the help of another trainer in the gym. Just then, the accused trainer, standing at a distance, picks up the club, approaches Shinde and hits him on the head.
Shinde holds his head in pain as other trainers and members in gym rush to hold back the accused trainer. It takes a little while before the attacker is seen walking out of the scene.
Shinde was then taken to a hospital for treatment, where MRI scans showed that he suffered serious injuries and has two fractures on the left side of his skull, The Free Press Journal reported.
Shinde told the cops that he had no issues with the trainer, but Dhawal had been staring at him before attacking him with the club, NDTV reported.
The victim had even asked Dhawal if he was doing any of the exercises wrong, to which he did not respond and instead ended up attacking him suddenly.
The gym trainer reportedly attacked Shinde because he was offended by some joke he cracked against him. However, the actual motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.
The police have registered a case in this regard with Dhawal's arrest and are further investigating the matter.