Nine Killed As Russian Strikes Hit Ternopil And Kharkiv, Zelensky Says

Ukraine’s energy ministry said power cuts were affecting several regions after energy facilities, transport links and civil infrastructure were damaged in the attacks. In the Ivano-Frankivsk region an energy site was hit and three people were injured, two of them children. Critical infrastructure and energy facilities were struck in Lviv, the regional head said, confirming that an energy facility had been hit. Zelensky said there had been “significant destruction” in Ternopil and warned that people could be trapped under rubble.