Nine Killed As Russian Strikes Hit Ternopil And Kharkiv, Zelensky Says

Deadly overnight drone-and-missile attacks hit western and eastern Ukraine, damaging energy sites and injuring dozens, including children.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
russia ukraine strike kharkiv nine killed
Rescue workers put out a fire of a residential building damaged by a Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
Summary
  • Nine killed and dozens injured in Russian strikes on Ternopil, Ukraine.

  • Kharkiv hit by major drone attack, wounding more than 30 people including children.

  • Energy facilities across multiple regions damaged, causing widespread power cuts.

Nine people were killed and dozens more injured after Russian strikes hit the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday. The strikes struck several nine-storey residential blocks as, he said, Russia launched more than 470 drones and 47 missiles overnight.

According to BBC, Zelensky described it as a “brazen attack”.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, was also hit in a major drone assault. BBC reported that three districts were struck, leaving more than 30 people wounded, including children. Images shared online showed buildings and cars ablaze.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said power cuts were affecting several regions after energy facilities, transport links and civil infrastructure were damaged in the attacks. In the Ivano-Frankivsk region an energy site was hit and three people were injured, two of them children. Critical infrastructure and energy facilities were struck in Lviv, the regional head said, confirming that an energy facility had been hit. Zelensky said there had been “significant destruction” in Ternopil and warned that people could be trapped under rubble.

The assault early on Wednesday was one of the deadliest on western Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Zelensky, who is in Turkey for talks with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called for greater support from Ukraine’s allies. “Every brazen attack against ordinary life shows that the pressure on Russia is insufficient. Effective sanctions and assistance to Ukraine can change this,” he wrote. BBC reported that Zelensky has said he wants to “intensify” peace negotiations ahead of the meeting in Ankara, but the Kremlin said no Russian representative would join.

(With inputs from BBC)

Published At:
