MP: Will Raise 'Poshan Aahar Scam' In Assembly, Says Nath; Seeks CM Chouhan's Resignation

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath on Friday said his party would raise the alleged scam in the state government's 'poshan aahar' scheme in the state Assembly and will seek the resignation of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report (MP Accountant General) has outlined how corruption took place in the supplementary nutrition scheme.

"We will raise the issue in the Assembly. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan must resign on moral grounds as he is heading the women and child welfare department (which is implementing the scheme). This corruption has snatched the poshan (nutrition) of poor children and, therefore, the CM has no right to remain on the post," Nath told reporters at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office.

The Congress said the state Accountant General's report has highlighted rampant corruption in the scheme, including registration numbers of vehicles that were supposedly used to ferry food items turning out to be those of motorcycles, cars, autorickshaws etc.

"Every section of society is pained by this BJP dispensation. Farmers are facing hardships as they are not getting fertilisers and seeds. A system of corruption has set in, which we will expose from time to time," Nath, a former CM of the state, added.

He said the Congress was preparing a "charge sheet" against the BJP government in MP and would release it at an appropriate time. Incidentally, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra had earlier said the CAG report was not the final one and the state government would reply to all the issues flagged by it.

Meanwhile, queried on why he was not taking part in the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi, Nath mocked the BJP and said why the saffron party was having "stomach pain". "I have been assigned the task of coordination and I am doing it," Nath asserted.

(With PTI inputs)