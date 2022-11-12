MP Sees Three COVID-19 Cases, 13 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 55

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,861 on Saturday after the detection of three cases at a positivity rate of 0.8 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, while the recovery count increased by 13 to 10,44,030, leaving the state with 55 active cases, he said.

With 3,645 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,78,432, he added.

A government release said 13,35,35,688 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 605 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,861, new cases 3, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,030, active cases 55 number of tests so far 3,01,78,432.