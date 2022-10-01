Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP Sees 21 Covid-19 Cases, 27 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 108

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,320, new cases 11, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,441, active cases 108 number of tests so far 3,00,45,364.

MP Sees 21 Covid-19 Cases, 27 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 108
MP Sees 21 Covid-19 Cases, 27 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 108

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 9:08 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,320 on Saturday after the detection of 21 cases at a positivity rate of 0.2 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, while the recovery count increased by 27 to touch 10,43,441, he said. The state now has an active caseload of 108 cases, the official added.

So far, 3,00,45,364 samples have been examined for coronavirus, including 4,013 during the day, the official informed.

A government release said 13,31,63,795 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 9,124 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,320, new cases 11, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,441, active cases 108 number of tests so far 3,00,45,364.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shut Down Separation Rumours With Flirty Exchanges

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shut Down Separation Rumours With Flirty Exchanges