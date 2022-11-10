Friday, Nov 11, 2022
MP Sees 12 Covid-19 Cases, 11 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 62

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,848, new cases 12, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,010, active cases 62 number of tests so far 3,01,71,095.

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 9:37 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,848 on Thursday after the detection of 12 cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, while the recovery count increased by 11 to touch 10,44,010, leaving the state with 62 active cases, he said.

With 2,072 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,71,095, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,848, new cases 12, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,010, active cases 62 number of tests so far 3,01,71,095.

-With PTI input

