MP Records 7 Covid-19 Cases, Active Patient Tally At 36

The Covid-19 case tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,884 on Thursday after the detection of seven new cases.

No death on account of the pandemic was recorded in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.3 percent.

The recovery count increased by ten to touch 10,44,072, leaving the state with 36 active cases, the official said.

With 2,191 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests in MP went up to 3,01,91,746.

A government release said 13,35,38,542 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 703 on Thursday.

