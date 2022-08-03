Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP: Out On Bail, Man Rapes Woman Again After Two Years, Threatens Her To Withdraw Case; Videographs Incident

The victim, who is now 19 years old, had been raped by the same accused two years back when she was a minor.

undefined
Out on bail, man rapes woman again after two years Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 10:50 am

A man, who was released on bail following his arrest in a 2020 rape case, allegedly sexually assaulted the same victim at knife in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh and threatened her to withdraw the complaint she had lodged against him, police said. 

The woman complained that the incident, involving the accused and his friend, took place around a month back, they said.  The victim, who is now 19 years old, had been raped by the same accused two years back when she was a minor, an official said.

"According to the complainant, accused Vivek Patel, who had raped her earlier, committed the same crime along with his friend," Patan police station in-charge Asif Iqbal said. The accused was arrested in 2020 for raping the victim. However, he was released on bail almost a year after that in 2021, he said.

Related stories

HC Refuses To Discharge Man From Rape, Cheating Case Lodged By Marathi Actor

Former Uttar Pradesh MLA's Son Arrested From Pune On Gang-Rape, Cheating Charges

HC Asks Police, Son Of Raj Minister To Respond To Plea To Cancel Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case

"In her complaint, the victim told the police that the accused raped her at knife point with his friend about a month back by forcibly entering her house. The accused and his friend videographed the act and then threatened to make its clip viral on social media if the previous complaint she had lodged is not withdrawn," Iqbal said.

A case of gang-rape was registered on Monday and the police have launched a search operation to nab both the accused, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur District Sexually Assaulted The Same Victim Accused Vivek Patel Patan Police Station In-charge Asif Iqbal Social Media Clip Viral Search Operation Gang Rape
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists