MP Logs One COVID-19 Case, Zero Death; Active Tally At 8

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported one COVID-19 case, taking the overall tally to 10,54,909, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, an official said.

Recoveries rose by one, taking their overall count to 10,44,125 and leaving the state with eight active cases, he said. With 2,299 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 3,02,43,473, said the official.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,909, new case 1, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,125, active cases-08, total tests 3,02,43,473.

(With PTi inputs)