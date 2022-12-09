Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

MP Logs One COVID-19 Case, Zero Death; Active Tally At 8

Home National

MP Logs One COVID-19 Case, Zero Death; Active Tally At 8

With 2,299 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 3,02,43,473, said the official.

Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha
Fresh Covid Cases in MP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 11:48 am

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported one COVID-19 case, taking the overall tally to 10,54,909, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, an official said.

Recoveries rose by one, taking their overall count to 10,44,125 and leaving the state with eight active cases, he said. With 2,299 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 3,02,43,473, said the official.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,909, new case 1, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,125, active cases-08, total tests 3,02,43,473. 

(With PTi inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Pandemic Rising Cases No Deaths Masks Social Distancing Protocols Isolation Quarantine
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead