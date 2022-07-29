Friday, Jul 29, 2022
MP Logs 247 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 1,592

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,49,435, new cases 247, death toll 10,754, recoveries 10,37,089, active cases 1,592, total tests 2,97,07,135.

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 10:42 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,49,435 on Friday after the detection of 247 new cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 10,754, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 3.0 per cent, he said. The patient recovery count increased by 233 to touch 10,37,089, leaving the state with 1,592 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,991 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,97,07,135, he added. A government release said 12,42,07,592 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,19,302 on Friday.

-With PTI Input

