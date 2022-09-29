Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
MP Logs 20 New Cases, Active Count At 117

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,288, new cases 20, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,400, active cases 117, tests conducted so far 3,00,41,377.

Coronavirus: MP Logs 20 New Cases, Active Count At 117
Coronavirus: MP Logs 20 New Cases, Active Count At 117

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 9:50 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose by 20 to reach 10,54,288 on Thursday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,771 as no casualty was reported during the day, a health official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent. The COVID-19 recovery count increased by 26 to 10,43,400, leaving the state with 117 active cases, he said. As 4,356 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 3,00,41,377, the official added.

A government release said that 13,30,98,578 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 17,195 on Thursday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,288, new cases 20, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,400, active cases 117, tests conducted so far 3,00,41,377.

-With PTI Input

