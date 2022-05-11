Punjab Rocket Grenade Blast: Mohali Man Held For Helping Suspected Attackers

An explosion took place at the headquarters of the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police in Mohali Monday night at around 7.45 pm at the office located at sector 77 in Mohali when a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. Following the incident, which raised a security alarm in the state and political outcry, three people have been held in connection with the case.

A man at an intelligence headquarters in Punjab's Mohali has been detained by the state police who gave logistics support to some suspects who fired a rocket-propelled grenade, or RPG. The latest detention comes after the state police said they have picked up two more suspects from across the state.

A sub-inspector had said he heard the sound of an explosion on the third floor of the building and when he went there, he saw smoke coming out of from a room. He said a projectile, after hitting the wall and breaking window panes, hit the ceiling before falling on a chair.

The police said they are putting together how the entire conspiracy was stitched and would soon give details to the public. The latest suspect to be detained has been identified as Nishan Singh, a resident of Faridkot. He is being interrogated. The police said he provided logistics to the people who attacked the intelligence wing building as per the reports by NDTV.

Director General of Police VK Bhawra yesterday said they have got a few leads and the case would be solved soon. "A number of suspects have been rounded up and questioned. The launcher used in the attack has been recovered by the police and all leads developed in the case are being pursued meticulously," a statement issued by the Mohali police said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with top police officers over the attack. Mr Mann said nobody would be allowed to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Punjab. A few forces are constantly trying to create trouble across the state, he said.

Chief Minister said "Whoever tries to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared and the strictest punishment will be given to them, which their coming generations will remember."

