Modi To Review Meeting Ensuring Energy, Fertiliser Supply Amid West Asia Crisis

Government aims to ensure uninterrupted supply, stable logistics, and protect consumer and industry interests.

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Middle East conflict LPG supply shortage in Surat
A worker arranges commercial LPG cylinders on a vehicle amid a shortage of cooking gas, in Saroli area of Surat, Gujarat, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The shortage follows disruptions in LPG supplies linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict affecting global energy supply chains. | Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Narendra Modi to chair meeting with senior ministers to assess petroleum, power, and fertiliser sectors.

  • Disruptions linked to conflict around the Strait of Hormuz have impacted global energy flows, including India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with senior ministers on Sunday evening to review the petroleum, power, and fertiliser sectors amid the evolving situation in West Asia, sources told PTI.

The meeting will focus on ensuring uninterrupted supply, stable logistics, and efficient distribution across the country, with the government taking proactive steps to maintain stability, they added.

Officials said continuous monitoring of global developments remains central to safeguarding consumer and industry interests.

On March 12, Modi noted that the conflict in West Asia has triggered a global energy crisis, calling it a test of national resilience that must be addressed with peace, patience, and greater public awareness.

"Continuous efforts are also underway to determine how we can overcome the disruptions that have occurred in the supply chain," Modi said.

Since the conflict began on February 28, following attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, the situation has escalated, with Iran launching retaliatory strikes against Israel and several Gulf nations.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route through which around 20 per cent of the world’s energy supplies pass. Reports indicate that Iran has restricted the movement of ships through the strait, leading to significant disruptions in global energy supply, including for India.

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In response to the crisis, Modi has held telephonic conversations with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France, Malaysia, Israel, and Iran.

(with PTI inputs)

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