Modi, Starmer Hold Talks To Strengthen India-UK Partnership In Trade, Defence And Technology

Modi and Starmer discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, security, and technology following the landmark India-UK trade deal.
India is expected to raise concerns about pro-Khalistan activities and the extradition of fugitives from the UK.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held comprehensive discussions with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, focusing on advancing India-UK cooperation in trade, defence and security and critical technologies.
Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday morning for a two-day visit, accompanied by a 125-member delegation of top British business leaders, entrepreneurs and educationists. His visit comes two and a half months after India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement aimed at expanding market access, reducing tariffs and doubling bilateral trade by 2030.
The trade pact was finalised during Modi’s visit to London in July.
In his remarks on Wednesday, Starmer said the trade deal is a "launchpad" for two-way growth, highlighting India’s economic rise.
"We signed a major trade deal with India in July -- the best secured by any country -- but the story doesn't stop there," he said.
"It's not just a piece of paper, it's a launchpad for growth. With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled," he said.
During the talks, India is also expected to raise concerns over the activities of pro-Khalistan groups operating from the UK and to push for the extradition of wanted fugitives, including Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.
The current visit is aligned with the broader framework of Vision 2035, a ten-year roadmap for bilateral cooperation covering trade, climate, education, technology and people-to-people ties.
Since taking leadership of the Labour Party in 2020, Starmer has sought to reset relations with India after tensions over prior positions on India-Pakistan relations and Kashmir. The trade deal and Vision 2035 are considered steps in strengthening bilateral ties and addressing long-standing concerns regarding the safety of Indian personnel in the U.K., particularly in relation to Khalistani separatist activity.
