Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

UK PM Keir Starmer is on his first official visit to India.
Starmer will be meeting PM Modi in Mumbai on Thursday.
The UK PM aims to advance British commercial interests while in Mumbai, prioritising economic cooperation in his engagements with Indian leaders.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai early Wednesday on his first official visit to India. Since the landmark bilateral trade pact was signed between the two countries in July, trade and economic cooperation have formed the backbone of India-UK relations. Starmer’s decision to visit Mumbai rather than Delhi highlights the increasing emphasis on business and investment between the two nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai to meet with the visitor, and both leaders will speak at the Global Fintech Fest on Thursday.
“The visit will build on the momentum and substance generated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK on July 23 to 24, 2025. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership,’’ the MEA said in a statement announcing the visit.
Starmer seeks to advance British commercial interests while in Mumbai, prioritising economic cooperation in his engagement with Indian leaders.
“The Prime Minister will personally commit to unlocking opportunities for Great British business to grow and expand during his two-day visit – securing investments and sealing deals that directly benefit the British people,’’ the British High Commission said in a statement this morning.
Ahead of his visit, Starmer made it clear that the UK government does not plan to relax visa rules for Indian workers or students, dampening expectations among those seeking to work or study in the UK.
“Prime Minister Starmer has slammed the door in your face on visas, sending out a mixed message before landing in Mumbai,’’ says Biswajit Dhar, economist and retired JNU professor.
India’s global selling point remains its IT professionals. However, with the US President Donald Trump’s latest restrictions and the extremely high fees for H1B visas, America has introduced significant protectionist barriers. As a result, expectations that the UK could be a more accommodating destination have faded.
Starmer is accompanied by a large delegation of 125 business leaders, educators, and cultural leaders. Rolls-Royce, British Telecom, Diageo, London Stock Exchange and British Airways will join the Prime Minister’s delegation to Mumbai. The delegation includes 15 vice chancellors of British universities, as education has become a major spinner. Now, with the US literally closing its doors, the demand will be much higher.
Modi was in London in July to sign a bilateral trade agreement that had been in the works since Boris Johnson took office. The deal was completed in three years. US President Donald Trump’s disruptive tariff wars are forcing countries to quickly develop alternatives. As a former colonial ruler, Britain’s understanding of India is much better, and the English are well aware of the red lines that an Indian government cannot cross, making trade negotiations much easier. Unlike the US, there was no pressure to open up the agricultural sector; the English realised how tough that would be for any Indian government.
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July, has lowered taxes on Indian imports of clothing, footwear, gems and jewellery, as well as frozen prawns. New Delhi, in turn, has reduced tariffs on British scotch whisky and gin, cosmetics, lamb, salmon, chocolate, biscuits, medical devices, and electrical machinery. While this is a good beginning, India's focus should be on attracting investments from British companies to help set up factories and provide employment opportunities for its people.
While the focus will be on trade and investment during tomorrow's talks, Modi and Starmer will also discuss global affairs, particularly the US peace plan for Gaza and the Ukraine war. China and the Indo-Pacific will naturally also be discussed. While the UK is not part of Quad, the India, US, Australia and Japan grouping, it is very much a part of the trilateral AUKUS. This is a more defence-related outfit comprising Australia, the UK, and the US, and is committed to guarding the Indo-Pacific waters and ensuring the free movement of vessels. Under the AUKUS agreement, the US and UK will share nuclear propulsion technology for submarines with Australia.