Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

While the focus will be on trade and investment during tomorrow's talks, Modi and Starmer will also discuss global affairs, particularly the US peace plan for Gaza and the Ukraine war. China and the Indo-Pacific will naturally also be discussed. While the UK is not part of Quad, the India, US, Australia and Japan grouping, it is very much a part of the trilateral AUKUS. This is a more defence-related outfit comprising Australia, the UK, and the US, and is committed to guarding the Indo-Pacific waters and ensuring the free movement of vessels. Under the AUKUS agreement, the US and UK will share nuclear propulsion technology for submarines with Australia.