Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Modi Govt Dedicated To Those Left Out Of The Mainstream By Previous Regimes: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, a union minister, said the Modi government is committed to those who were left out of mainstream society in the past.

Union minister Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh Representational Image

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 8:00 pm

Union minister Jitendra Singh Sunday said the Modi government is dedicated to those who were left out of the mainstream by previous regimes.

The Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said the central government has repealed over 1,600 obsolete laws which were a great hindrance to the development of the country.

Addressing 'Divyang Parivar Maha-Samelan', organised at the initiative of a social organisation SAKSHAM in Kathua district, Singh said decisive steps were taken by Modi for the welfare of 'Divyangs'.

"Be it the fee remission for Divyangs in Civil Services Examination, two choices of home cadre for Divyangs qualifying civil services examination, increase in reservation for Divyangs from three percent to four percent and increase in the Divyang pension, every other step has been taken by this government for the welfare of Divyangs," he said.

He said 15,000 posts meant for Divyangs which were lying vacant were filled under a special drive by the government.

"This government has repealed more than 1600 obsolete and outdated laws which were a great hindrance in the development of the country and many such laws were also either amended or repealed for the welfare of Divyangs like the Divyang Pension Rules," he said.

During the programme, Singh distributed kits among 10 TB patients who adopted him to take care of their daily needs to accomplish Modi's vision of TB Free India by 2025. 

